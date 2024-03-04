Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 6.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 871,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BCTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,881. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

