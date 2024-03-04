Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expands By 12.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE CDE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.95. 10,458,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,146. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

