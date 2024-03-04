Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 26.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,994,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,578,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.5 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.52.
About Fanuc
