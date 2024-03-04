Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 26.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,994,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,578,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.5 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.52.

About Fanuc

Featured Articles

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

