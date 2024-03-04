Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Drops By 7.5%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSS traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 481,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

