Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 7.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $58.78. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.