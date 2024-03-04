Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 7.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $58.78. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.