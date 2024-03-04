Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Grows By 12.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. 34,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,713. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

