Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Declines By 6.6%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

