Short Interest in Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Rises By 24.5%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 476.7 days.
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LITRF remained flat at $4.91 during midday trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Lithium Royalty has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
