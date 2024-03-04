Short Interest in Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Rises By 24.5%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 476.7 days.

Lithium Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LITRF remained flat at $4.91 during midday trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Lithium Royalty has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Lithium Royalty Company Profile

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company's royalty portfolio consists of 34 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 28 properties in development or exploration. Its portfolio focuses on mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States.

