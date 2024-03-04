Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Increases By 25.8%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 331,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. 1,214,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,960. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

