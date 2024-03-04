Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Expands By 27.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

