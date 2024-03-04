Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declines By 23.7%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

PMT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,295. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.38%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,607 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

