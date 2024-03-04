Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Grows By 34.7%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,522. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,239.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $3,768,075 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

