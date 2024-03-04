Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Expands By 27.4%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Price Performance

PETZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.07. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.