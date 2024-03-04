Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $533.49 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $533.49 million and approximately $77.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00666872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00056632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00165891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,556,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,531,686,014 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.