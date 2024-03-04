Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.58 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Siacoin has a market cap of $548.24 million and $62.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.00681451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00130253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00052494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00219733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00169553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,555,715,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,530,762,706 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

