SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Jonathan Boyles Sells 94,078 Shares

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,659. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in SLM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

