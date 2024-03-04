SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.42

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 76363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

SMC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMC Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.