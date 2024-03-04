Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $661.36

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $200.15 million and approximately $661.36 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015698 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,472.57 or 1.00176377 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00146515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01001427 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $49.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

