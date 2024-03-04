Sourceless (STR) Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $212.94 million and $11,344.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00015290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,218.94 or 1.00458133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00151744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01001427 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $49.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

