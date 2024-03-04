SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.05 and last traded at $82.08. Approximately 6,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.44.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.