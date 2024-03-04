Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Spectral AI Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:MDAIW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

