Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Spectral AI Stock Up 9.1 %
NASDAQ:MDAIW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Spectral AI
