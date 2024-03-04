State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Eric W. Aboaf Sells 12,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

