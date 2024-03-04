State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Eric W. Aboaf Sells 12,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.