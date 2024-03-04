Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 2,820,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,534. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

