StockNews.com Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PARR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. 1,647,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

