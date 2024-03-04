StockNews.com Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.39. 4,276,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,862. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,630 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.