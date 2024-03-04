StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Down 5.8 %

APAC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

