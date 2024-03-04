Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.28 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $240.18 million and approximately $57.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.07 or 0.05537138 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00063918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,167,287 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

