S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 46.2%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report) shares were down 46.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).

S&U Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.98. The company has a market cap of £4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 47.78.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

