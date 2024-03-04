SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Sells $531,394.74 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.76. 778,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $901.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.