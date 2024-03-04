Swipe Price Up 26.3% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $283.32 million and approximately $172.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 596,217,416 coins and its circulating supply is 596,221,410 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

