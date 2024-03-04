Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Johnston purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

