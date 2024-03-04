Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Syntec Optics Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. 45,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069. Syntec Optics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

