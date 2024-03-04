Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €13.80 ($15.00) and last traded at €13.78 ($14.98). Approximately 8,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.60 ($14.78).

Takkt Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.30. The stock has a market cap of $897.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

