Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.30

Shares of Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 815438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TLNE

Talen Energy Stock Up 12.7 %

About Talen Energy

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54.

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.