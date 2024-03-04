TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,414. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

