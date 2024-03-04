Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 7,246,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

