TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71.17 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $323.42 million and $71.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,898,602 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,801,356 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

