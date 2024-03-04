Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

TBNK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 17,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.