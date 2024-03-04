TF1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.09

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
TF1 Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
About TF1
TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.
