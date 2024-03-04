The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.8 %

BCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 235,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,300. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

