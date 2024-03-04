Threshold Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $329.12 million and $48.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00015290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,218.94 or 1.00458133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00151744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03331522 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $39,382,534.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.