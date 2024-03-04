Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE TDW traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tidewater by 32,536.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

