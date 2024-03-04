Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:TCN remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,919. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

