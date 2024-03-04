TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.92 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $82.92 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,786,692 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,096,786,692.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07646208 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,830,614.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

