Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 360,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

