Ultra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $91.76 million and $3.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,353.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.00683918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00169442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00042455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25291578 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,228,040.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

