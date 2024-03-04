Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $91.21 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $91.21 million and $3.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,502.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.12 or 0.00665330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00161699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00042846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25291578 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,228,040.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

