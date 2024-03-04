Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

UHT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,050. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 261.26%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

