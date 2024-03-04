Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. 164,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,965. The company has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

