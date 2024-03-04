Velas Price Up 2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,564,442,562 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,442,560 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

